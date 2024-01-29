We finally know if Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl to watch the Chiefs or not.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to Super Bowl 58. It's the fourth championship game the franchise will be attending since Patrick Mahomes became the starter six years ago. Even so, Taylor Swift is stealing the show as everyone is wondering if she'll be in attendance despite being in Japan the day before.

Swift has a concert in Tokyo, Japan the night before the Super Bowl, according to individual reporter Darren Rovell. It'll be difficult for her to make it to Las Vegas considering everything going on. But the plane ride home should get her in Vegas well before kickoff.

“Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10 P.M. Tokyo time (5 A.M. Las Vegas time). The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5 P.M. local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, [and] 35 mins before kickoff.”

So is she going to attend? Well, reports are indicating that she will in fact watch the Chiefs play in Super Bowl 58, per Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. Swifties might just help break the record and make this Super Bowl the most watched game in NFL history.

From @NFLGameDay: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the #Chiefs win? Sources say YES, despite having a concert in Japan the night before. Here's how 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/t4AUZ0BZy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

That's just a wild schedule for Taylor Swift. But hey, when you're a multimillionaire and one of the most famous people in the world, you can make anything happen. So far she's been good luck for the Chiefs and it might continue in Super Bowl 58.

So, there you have it, Swifties! Make sure to tune into the Super Bowl on February 11.