We'll see if she endorses someone for president or not.

Could Taylor Swift determine the next president? Well, there's a chance she could.

A new poll reveals how much sway she has, TMZ reports. If the singer endorses a candidate, that could seal the deal for the presidency.

Taylor Swift's influence over next election

Redfield & Wilton Strategies conducted the poll. It showed that 18% of voters would be “more likely” or “significantly likely” to cast their ballot for whoever Swift endorses. If the star does not endorse a candidate, they're less likely to vote for them.

The poll consists of 1,500 eligible voters. In the mix, 45% of the people questioned were fans of Taylor.

This survey was done on January 18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percent.

A communications consultant told Newsweek, “She's influenced popular culture, sports, and the economics of entire regions of the U.S. So why not politics and elections?”

Brad Adgate, a media consultant, added, “Swift is in the class by herself. She's so talented and so popular and so ingrained in pop culture. No one is close to her.”

Newsweek also had a poll and found that a Swift endorsement would be huge, especially with young voters. They found that about 3 in 10 Americans under 35 said they'd be more likely to vote for a Taylor candidate, whereas Americans 65 and older had only 4 percent say it would influence them.

It's no surprise. Taylor Swift can influence a lot of things. Look at her impact with the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of the focus is on her (and her BFF Brittany Mahomes) — not the game.

So, we'll see if she chooses a candidate to endorse. If it happens, it could decide our next election.