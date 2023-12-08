The Bills' linebacker is accused of a serious crime that could carry a lengthy prison sentence.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is staying mum on his recent legal troubles as the team gears up for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miller is currently facing allegations of assault on a pregnant woman. The 34-year-old turned himself into the Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department last week after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Dallas Police Department.

The woman involved in the alleged incident was treated for minor injuries, including bruises and abrasions, but did not require hospitalization, according to a report by ESPN.

If found guilty, Miller could face between 2 and 10 years of prison and fines up to $10,000.

Miller has previously been cited for speeding while driving with a suspended license in Colorado, as well as catching and releasing an endangered hammerhead shark in Florida.

“It's an open investigation,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters last week. “We'll let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice.”