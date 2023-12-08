Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is staying mum on his recent legal troubles as the team gears up for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miller is currently facing allegations of assault on a pregnant woman. The 34-year-old turned himself into the Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department last week after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Dallas Police Department.
The woman involved in the alleged incident was treated for minor injuries, including bruises and abrasions, but did not require hospitalization, according to a report by ESPN.
If found guilty, Miller could face between 2 and 10 years of prison and fines up to $10,000.
Miller has previously been cited for speeding while driving with a suspended license in Colorado, as well as catching and releasing an endangered hammerhead shark in Florida.
“It's an open investigation,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters last week. “We'll let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice.”
Beane added that the Bills are “comfortable with [Miller] being here and being part of the team.”
Miller, who played college football at Texas A&M, was the second overall pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He spent ten seasons with the Broncos and was MVP in the team's victory in Super Bowl 50. He later won another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Two days after the alleged incident, the victim told Buffalo's WFAA via text message, “No one assaulted anyone. This insane. And sad.”