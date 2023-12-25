Things are unraveling for the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs just have not been the same team from their Super Bowl championship last season. On Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders, frustrations appeared to be at an all-time high as Patrick Mahomes was seen yelling at his offensive line on the sidelines. Then, Jack Jones had a pick-six and trolled Mahomes, and things just unraveled.

In the second half, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco went to sit on the trainer's table and fell right through it, summing up the horrendous day for the Chiefs.

Isiah Pacheco fell through the trainer’s table 😳 pic.twitter.com/DnjUPISAg4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023

It just has not been the day for the Chiefs. The game began with -18 yards by Kansas City in the first quarter. Then, after Pacheco scored a touchdown in the second quarter, the Raiders scored a fumble recovery and a pick-six to take a 17-7 lead into the half.

On top of that, Pacheco was later ruled out for the game with a concussion, and as the saying goes, when it rains it pours.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is out for the game due to a concussion, per @tracywolfson on the game broadcast. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2023

The Chiefs entered the day with a 9-5 record and three losses in the last five games, although they are still in the lead for the AFC West and should be able to win the division. Nonetheless, this offensive output from a team with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes is not encouraging whatsoever, and changes need to be made this offseason if things continue at this rate.

The Chiefs finish the regular season with games against the Cincinnati Bengals (without Joe Burrow) and Los Angeles Chargers (without Justin Herbert), so there is hope on the horizon.