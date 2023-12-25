Patrick Mahomes had a fiery message for his offensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rough start against the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Christmas Day, and Patrick Mahomes was seen giving a fiery message to his offensive line after the sluggish start.

Mahomes is giving his line the BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/l1Jg731yn6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

The Chiefs averaged -2.3 yards per play through the first quarter, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Luckily the Chiefs were able to drive down and score a touchdown on a 12-yard Isiah Pacheco run to get on the board.

However, two turnovers directly leading to touchdowns for the Raiders resulted in a 17-7 Las Vegas lead and building frustration for the Chiefs. The first turnover was a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that was returned for a touchdown, while the next offensive snap was a pick six thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

There is still a lot of game left, but it is clear that this will not be an easy game for the Chiefs, which is contrary to what was expected coming into the game.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can come away with the win to move to 10-5 on the season. A win would also clinch the AFC West for the Chiefs, as the Denver Broncos dropped to 7-8 on the season with a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

This game is an opportunity for the Chiefs to just worry about playoff seeding over the last two weeks, but it is clear that it will not be an easy one. It will be worth monitoring if the Chiefs offense can get going after a slow start.