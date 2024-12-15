While the Kansas City Chiefs claimed their ninth straight AFC West title with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, running back Isiah Pacheco was dealt much worse news on Saturday in the form of a hefty fine. In his second game back after missing Weeks 3-12 with a fractured fibula, Pacheco received a fine for a controversial reason that wasn't even penalized during the game, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $45,020 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on this play last week,” Pelissero wrote. “No flag was thrown.”

Expand Tweet

And when watching the play shown, it's difficult to find anything about it that hasn't occurred in every game this season.

The most jarring part of this is that Pacheco wasn't penalized in the game for this play. So, while it didn't result in any in-game punishment, the play resulted in a $45,000 fine from the league.

Considering Pacheco's $1 million salary in 2024 as a seventh-round pick, that $45,020 loss isn't a minor loss. In theory, Pacheco just bought four slightly used 2024 Ford Fusions.

Once social media caught wind of the fine, they erupted.

Social media went berzerk after Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco's $45,020 fine vs. Chargers

Though Pacheco didn't speak publicly on the fine, it's safe to assume he isn't psyched about it.

And alongside Pacheco, the social media world banded together, showing a mass sense of confusion to the fine.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Throughout everyone's response on social media, seemingly everybody was in unison, confused by the NFL's fine for Pacheco.

Expand Tweet

As one X user pointed out, Pacheco's game check for Week 14 against the Chargers on Monday Night Football was just over $50,000. So, the Chiefs running back played this game for under $10,000. Yes, there are more important problems on the planet, but when trying to understand the reasoning behind this massive fine for Pacheco, the league doesn't appear to be using logic in their equation.

And with this becoming such a national story, Pacheco will likely be asked about the fine and how he feels about it.

But, if the running back wants to avoid further fines from the NFL, he'll probably keep it mild when responding.