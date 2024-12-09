The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in Week 14. Matthew Wright knocked the game-winning field goal off the left upright and through to secure the victory. It was not just another one-score win for Kansas City, as their 12th win secured their ninth straight AFC West crown. Patrick Mahomes spoke with Adam Teicher of ESPN about another Chiefs AFC West championship.

“Our first goal every single year to win the AFC West, and it's a great division,” Mahomes said. “We're in a lot of rivalries where everybody's played each other tough and three teams are going to probably make the playoffs. That speaks to the division that we play in.”

Mahomes has reached his goal every year of his seven-year career. The Chiefs are on a spectacular run that rivals the run that Tom Brady and the Patriots from 2001-2019. Mahomes knows that another division crown is not the only goal.

“It was an important game for us. We found a way to get a win, but now we got to keep building if we want to get to our ultimate goal.”

This win was another wild victory in a bizarre Chiefs season. A dynasty built on dynamic offenses has evolved into a team with poor offense, great defense, and fourth-quarter magic.

The Chiefs pull off another dark-magic miracle

Ask any football fan what they think of the Chiefs and you will get a strong opinion, and mostly negative. Most people will quote Jesse Pinkman and say “They can't keep getting away with this!” Some think it's fun. But nobody will shrug off your question. Sunday night's win was the microcosm of that effect.

The Chiefs were solid in the first half, scoring 13 points on offense and shutting out the Chargers. The two-possession lead vanished quickly with two Justin Herbert touchdown drives. Their AFC West rival came to play in the second half and looked like they were going to slay the beast.

The teams traded field goals and the Chiefs got the ball back down 17-16 with 4:35 left. They milked the clock, worked into the red zone, converted a ridiculous third down to Travis Kelce, and trotted out Matthew Wright. He is the third kicker to suit up for the Chiefs and he is on his second team.

Of course, Wright's ball slipped over the crossbar after banging off the upright. It clinched the AFC West for the Chiefs, sent the Chargers to 8-5, and created another day of memes around what appears to be the luckiest team in sports.