Isiah Pacheco missed last week's Chiefs game with a shoulder injury, the first absence of his NFL career.

Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco missed practice again on Thursday as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, per Adam Teicher. Pacheco has not practiced or played since Week 13 when the Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers. He was ejected in the final minute of that game for throwing a punch.

It's unclear when Pacheco injured his shoulder, but it was enough to keep him out of last week's clash against the Buffalo Bills. It appears the same may be in store for him this week as the Chiefs prepare for a date with the New England Patriots.

Pacheco played in 29 consecutive games to start his NFL career with last week's game marking his first inactive. The Chiefs could not get much going in the running game without him as they mustered only 82 yards on the ground in a loss to the Bills.

In 12 games this season, Pacheco has 779 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry and seven total touchdowns. The timing of his injury stings even more because he was starting to round into form at the right time for the Chiefs who have had inconsistencies on offense all season.

Pacheco rushed for 84.7 yards per game and scored three touchdowns across his last three games before the injury. He notched his second 100-yard game of the season against the Packers, rushing for 110 yards and a score.

Isiah Pacheco has one more chance to get in a practice of some capacity on Friday, but it seems more likely than not that he'll miss another game. If he's unable to go, the Chiefs will again rely on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon in the ground game against the Patriots.