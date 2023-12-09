Isiah "Pop" Pacheco is expected to be popped by the NFL after an incident with the Packers' Keisean Nixon in a game last week.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ruled out yesterday for the team's upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. And then his bad weekend got even worse.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in a social media post that the injured Chiefs running back had been fined $4,943 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness against Green Bay Packers Keisean Nixon last Sunday.

Pacheco —whose nickname is “Pop,” punched Nixon during a blocking skirmish. Check out a video of the incident here.

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $4,943 for unnecessary roughness last week. Pacheco was ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/9kgOMjEWs0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2023

“You can't do that,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game. “You've got to be more composed than that, even though the guy shoved his head into the dirt. You've got to stay composed.”

The Chiefs quarterback was a bit more fired up about the incident. “I love the fire from Pop, man, that gets us going as an offense,” Mahomes said. “Obviously (he) got a flag in this situation. But I mean, we were already in a bad situation. So I never want to take the passion away from the guy. He'll learn from it. I'm sure he won't make that mistake again. But that's what we need on this team to have the success that we want to have.”

Pacheco had surgery on the shoulder he most recently injured during the 2023 off-season.

Pacheco is the team's leading rusher this season, with 778 yards on 176 carries and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Clyde Edwards-Hillare is expected to take over the Chief's number-one running back position in Pacheco's absence. Edwards-Hillare has just 140 yards and a touchdown on the season on 40 carries.