Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco reportedly had a one-word answer when asked if he will be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season:

“Absolutely,” he said, per ChiefsDigest.com's Matt Derrick.

Pacheco played through a torn labrum and broken hand in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win in February. He had offseason surgery and practiced for the first time as a non-contact player Wednesday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had said Tuesday Pacheco could start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Even though he was injured, Pacheco had 15 rushes for76 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. He was an important player for Kansas City, which won its second championship in four years.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Isiah Pacheco was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Rutgers and recorded 2,442 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over his four-year career.

This past year with Kansas City, Pacheco had 170 carries for 830 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 130 yards.

The Chiefs are looking to continue their dynastic run. Pacheco has the benefit of playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL's MVP award this past season.

Mahomes is widely regarded as the best quarterback of the modern era and is an all-time great. He and the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of his five seasons as a starter.

Kansas City's top competition in the AFC will include the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and even the Jacksonville Jaguars. Each of those teams has a top-tier quarterback.