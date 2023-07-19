As training camp starts to open up, players who are battling injuries are working their way back into practice and onto the field. Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been away from the team for most of the offseason after having shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl. He played through a torn labrum and a broken hand.

Pacheco returned to practice for the first time since having surgery on Wednesday, participating as a non-contact player. It is a good sign for when he will be available for the Chiefs in the 2023 season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco might start training camp on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) but the second-year back will likely be ready for the season.

Pacheco played in every game for the Chiefs in 2023 and started in 11 of them, scoring five touchdowns with 830 rushing yards. He was a star in the Super Bowl as well, scoring a touchdown while rushing for a game-high 76 yards. He did that while playing with the injuries that he got surgery for in the offseason.

The Chiefs had hope that Pacheco would be ready for the regular season, but it seemed like he would need more time to recover just a day ago. Fast forward to now, and the up-and-coming running back has returned to practice in some form and is nearing a full return to the Chiefs' offense.

Isiah Pacheco is expected to be a big part of the Chiefs offense in 2023 and may not be limited to start the season, which is a scary thought for Kansas City's opponents.