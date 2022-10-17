Josh Allen pulls off Patrick Mahomes feat no other NFL quarterback has done

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can’t seem to figure out Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Just look at their latest meeting in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Bills got the better of the Chiefs once again in the highly anticipated showdown, with Allen propelling his team to the 24-20 victory behind three touchdown passes on 27-of-40 pass completion and 329 yards. Mahomes, for his part, had his two touchdowns pretty much canceled out by the two interceptions he threw.

It gets even worse for Mahomes and the Chiefs. As Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN shared, Allen is actually the first starting quarterback to defeat Mahomes twice in his home turf at the Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo last took down Kansas City during their October meeting last campaign.

Granted that the Chiefs and Bills have already played four straight games at Arrowhead, but the fact remains that no other starting quarterback has dominated against Mahomes in multiple games at home.

Sunday’s loss was only Kansas City’s second defeat, so it’s definitely not a reason to panic. Besides, the game was really close. However, Patrick Mahomes and co. better be ready for the threat that the Josh Allen and the Bills bring since they are both in the same conference.

The Chiefs did beat the Bills in their playoffs meeting last year, but with the Buffalo franchise improving as well, things could be different should they meet in the postseason once again.