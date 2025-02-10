The Kansas City Chiefs were emotional after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. One of those players was Justin Reid. The third-year safety for the team had gone back-to-back for Super Bowl wins. Funny enough, Reid made a bold three-peat declaration for the Chiefs this season. However, his squad came up short.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a cryptic yet sentimental response to his fanbase.

Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together,” the post reads. “I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is – I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever 💛❤️ #ChiefsKingdom”

Reid had one of his best seasons with the Chiefs in 2024-25. He had two interceptions, nine pass deflections, and 87 total tackles. On a solid defensive secondary, he and cornerback Trent McDuffie were the standouts. After having some quality years with the Houston Texans, he took his game to the next level.

Justin Reid could leave or stay with the Chiefs

Although the loss was embarrassing, Kansas City won the previous two Super Bowls. Both of which, Reid was a part of. The offense was swarmed by the Eagles' defense throughout the game. However, the Chiefs' defense had a solid first half, only allowing 10 points.

Still, the 36 minutes of Eagles possession made Kansas City gassed on the defensive side. Even with that, it's likely not the end of Super Bowl appearances for the Chiefs. Plus, some of the memories are too good to let go of. For example, Reid grabbed some attention from his baby daughter before the Chiefs Super Bowl.

Keeping the family located in Kansas City could be on the top of Reid's mind heading into the offseason. Not only is success important, but also his family's security. At the end of the day, there are plenty of contractual moves and question marks surrounding the franchise.

They'll likely look to get Patrick Mahomes more protection on the offensive line, as well as giving him more weapons. As a result, it might leave Reid to be the odd man out. Either way, he'll be a name that the Chiefs would like to bring back. The defense was one of the best in football, despite the lopsided score on Sunday.