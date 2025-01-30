The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from making NFL history. Kansas City can pull off an NFL-first three-peat of Super Bowl championships with a win against Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59. One Chiefs player has an extra reason to be excited heading into the big game.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid and his girlfriend Marissa Rand announced the name of their baby girl on Wednesday.

“Mom and Dad are so excited that you have arrived Cielle,” Reid posted on Instagram. He also included the hashtag #Jan20th, which we can assume is the date Cielle was born.

Reid first announced the birth of his daughter after the Chiefs' Divisional Round victory against the Texans earlier in January.

“Yeah, it was a busy weekend for me,” Reid said, per Dillon Seckington of KSN.com. “I got to have my baby girl, which is probably the highlight, even better than the Divisional win. But when I got to go over to the birth center and saw her born, I didn’t feel anything except love and just so much happiness holding her.”

The happy couple have been publicly together since September of 2022.

Hopefully Reid can add another Super Bowl ring to his list of major life events during the first two months of 2025.

Justin Reid and Chiefs prepare for chance at three-peat in Super Bowl 59

Justin Reid has been ready for this Super Bowl since the beginning of the regular season.

Reid made a bold declaration about this season's Super Bowl before the beginning of the regular season in September. He declared that nobody stands a chance against the Chiefs when they are playing at their best.

“Honestly I don't think anyone has a shot with us as long as we're playing our form of ball,” Reid said on Up & Adams with Kay Adams in September.

One could argue that the Chiefs have already faced their toughest challenges on the way to the Super Bowl. Kansas City narrowly beat Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. They also defeated the Baltimore Ravens during the first game of the regular season. Both are considered among the best teams in the league.

That does not mean the Chiefs should overlook the Eagles though. Saquon Barkley has transformed Philadelphia's offense and makes them even more deadly for opposing defenses. Slowing down the Eagles' running game will likely be a huge priority for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

Super Bowl 59 kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday February 9th in New Orleans.