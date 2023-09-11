Taunting has become an unfortunate part of sports social media culture. Shielded by the protection of a screen, fans can be quite vicious in their critiques of athletes. In turn, the athletes will often respond when the opportunity presents itself. But it is highly uncommon for the clapback to occur before a player vindicates themselves on the field. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney dispensed with tradition on Sunday night.

Just days removed from a miserable performance versus the Detroit Lions that brought him a deluge of disparagement, the 24-year-old fired back at the fans of his former team.

While the New York Giants were being obliterated at home by the Dallas Cowboys, Toney took to Instagram. “Na don't get quiet now,” he said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. If the man is as persistent on the field as he is off it, then the Chiefs wideout should be able to bounce back no problem in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It takes a lot of….guts to call out a team or its fan base after making multiple blunders that cost your own team the game. Of course, there is always another side to the story. Obviously, Toney had his share of detractors following Thursday's struggles, and one would assume that at least a portion of those people cheer on the G-Men. The 2021 first-round pick's last weeks on New York were turbulent, after all.

Toney's dedication and focus were questioned, which prompted him to speak his mind. That gift of gab has been alive and well since he was dealt to Kansas City at last year's trade deadline. The move paid off for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as he scored a touchdown and had the longest punt return in Super Bowl history en route to winning a ring.

That could have been the comeuppance for any perceived wrongdoing by the Giants and their loyal supporters. The beef carries on, though. No personal slander should be tolerated, but Kadarius Toney has to expect a New York sports fan base to be peeved with a player who did not produce as anticipated.

Truthfully, he and Giants fans should be commiserating together after both endured a brutal opening week of football. The best thing to do now is to take all of that frustration and harness it into better Week 2 results.