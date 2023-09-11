The New York Giants had a rough start to their 2023 season when they faced off against the Dallas Cowboys. The game ended in a disappointing 40-0 loss, leaving Giants fans feeling deflated and hoping for better days ahead. This article will discuss the reasons behind this tough loss and the key players and personnel who share the responsibility.

Losing to the Cowboys

The Giants began the 2023 season with high hopes. Recall that they made the playoffs last year, even securing a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. During the offseason, they made some significant moves. These included retaining quarterback Daniel Jones on a lucrative four-year, $160 million contract.

The season opener against the Cowboys seemed like a chance to start strong. However, their promising opening drive quickly turned sour when the Cowboys blocked a field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. From that point on, the Giants' offense struggled to make an impact.

In the first half, Jones had a tough time. He completed just one of six pass attempts for zero yards. Two of those passes also resulted in interceptions. By halftime, the Giants were down 26-0, and the fans at MetLife Stadium were clearly disappointed.

Here we will look at the four Giants players to blame for their ugly Week 1 loss to the Cowboys.

1. Daniel Jones

Giants QB Daniel Jones had a challenging game. He completed only 15 of 28 pass attempts for 104 yards. He did not have any touchdowns and threw two interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards on 13 attempts. This performance was far from what was expected, especially following his significant contract extension in the offseason. Take note that Jones finished with a paltry 32.4 passer rating. Coach Brian Daboll tried to give him a chance to bounce back in the second half. However, things didn't improve. Eventually, Tyrod Taylor had to step in during garbage time.

While there are few positives to take from this game, it's worth noting that Jones managed to recover his two fumbles. Despite this poor performance, Jones can still turn things around in 2023. This is especially true in their next game, which is against the Arizona Cardinals, which could be a more favorable matchup.

Cowboys sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones seven times in Sunday's 40-0 win. Micah Parsons was on the field for five of them. Here's a look at the attention Parsons drew on those sacks, beginning with his own. He often isolated others, and they seized chances. pic.twitter.com/r2B0tSGFRZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2023

2. Evan Neal

The entire offensive line struggled against the Cowboys' formidable pass rush. However, right tackle Evan Neal faced particular criticism. Neal was a first-round pick last year, and fans had high expectations for him. His pass protection, though, left much to be desired in this game. Micah Parsons from the Cowboys consistently got the better of him. In the first half alone, Jones was sacked four times. This was part of the seven total sacks allowed by the offensive line.

Neal's performance in this game has raised concerns among fans who were hoping for improvement in his second year with the team. He had shown promise in practice but failed to deliver on the field in Week 1. Sure, there's still time for him to bounce back and earn the trust of the fanbase. However, his future with the team may be in jeopardy if he doesn't show improvement in the upcoming games.

3. Darius Slayton

Wide receiver Darius Slayton had a challenging outing hee. He had only three catches on five targets for a total of 15 yards in the lopsided loss to the Cowboys. Slayton started the regular season after being sidelined for most of the preseason. Unfortunately, he couldn't make much of an impact in this game. That said, the tough matchup against the Cowboys is unlikely to indicate the team's performance moving forward. This is especially true against the Cardinals in the next game.

4. Special Teams

Special teams had a rough day as well. A breakdown led to a blocked field goal attempt in the first quarter. This resulted in six easy points for the Cowboys. Graham Gano later missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt wide left due to a low snap by Casey Kreiter, which holder Jamie Gillan fielded.

This was an uncharacteristically poor performance from a usually reliable special teams unit. Gillan's first punt of the season was a booming 59-yarder with no return. His second punt traveled an impressive 62 yards. Rookie Eric Gray's 8-yard punt return was the only notable play in the return game.

Looking Ahead

The Giants' season opener against the Cowboys was undoubtedly a tough loss. To turn things around this season, several areas need improvement. Daniel Jones must work on his accuracy, and the offensive line needs to provide better protection. Their special teams unit needs to improve, too. Despite this discouraging start, the Giants have the potential to bounce back and have a successful season if they address these issues and work together as a team.