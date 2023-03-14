Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney doesn’t appreciate the fact that New York Giants fans still mention his name. The Giants went out and traded for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday, using the pick they received from the Chiefs in the Toney trade to get the deal done.

That fact had some suggesting that the Giants had essentially turned Toney into Waller. Well, Toney, who helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, took to Twitter and threw some shade at the Giants and their fans.

Toney’s first tweet featured a laughing face emoji and a yawning face. The Chiefs wideout then fired off another post, saying, “Get in the field then your opinion will matter to me. Thanks Management.”

Clearly, Toney doesn’t appreciate Giants fans gleefully pointing out the fact that the team essentially flipped him into the Darren Waller trade.

But he is also pointing out that the opinions of the Giants- and their fans- don’t matter to him because they’re not “in the field.”

It’s not the first time that Toney and Giants fans have clashed.

The former first-round pick, who played in just 12 games during his season-and-a-half in New York due to injuries, responded to memes of New York fans saying he was pretending to be injured before his trade to the Chiefs.

Toney and Giants fans figure to be at each other’s throats until the end of time.

At least the Chiefs star can say that he has a championship ring on his hand.

That’s something the Giants- and now Waller- will be hoping to get their hands on.