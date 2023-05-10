Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs welcomed a new addition by signing Lamar Jackson. However, he is not the 2019 NFL regular season Most Valuable Player that most people may assume. Rather, they got the former New York Jets cornerback who shares the same name.

The signing was confirmed by the team and Dov Kleiman of BroBible. It was made to reinforce Andy Reid’s secondary unit, which should be a worthy addition for the reigning champions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs’ Lamar Jackson was an undrafted drafted free agent in 2020. Nearly after his signing, he was waived. From then on, he would become an NFL journeyman. Jackson has played for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos in a span of a year. The new Chief totaled 31 total tackles with 29 of those being unassisted for his career. He also has four passes defended, which shows a bit of versatility in his pass-rushing skills. His career has been spent jumping between teams, getting the active roster call-up, being waived, and repeating the same process.

Along with new star teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Jackson will join Tyrann Matthieu, Morris Claiborne, Eric Warfield and Sean Smith among other strong defensive options for the Chiefs. They will take orders from Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo who is entering his fifth year in the squad. Overall, head coach Andy Reid’s squad is looking like they are poised to make another run en route to the Super Bowl come the 2023 NFL season.