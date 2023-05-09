Nearly three years ago Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that blew the average per year salary for an NFL player out of the water. The league’s best player has since been topped by the monster deals given to Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, with the latter now sitting as the highest-paid player at $52 million a year.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio doesn’t think that Jackson’s reign at the top will last very long.

“Expect Mahomes, before the season begins, to once again be the highest-paid player in league history,” Florio said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs know they have the crown jewel of the NFL and want to give him the money he has earned. With that comes the title of highest-paid player. Mahomes has nine years left on his current deal which is sure to be modified in Florio’s eyes.

“Whether big-picture proclamations or devilish details, a new deal is coming for Mahomes, sooner than later. He has more than earned it,” Florio said. “With each new quarterback deal that is done, his own situation becomes more glaring. Look for that to at least be partially rectified in the coming weeks or months.”Mahomes is fresh off of winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs and his second NFL MVP Award. The 27-year-old will likely be a Chief for the entirety of his career and Kansas City wants to show him how much they want that to be a reality.

Patrick Mahomes has the potential to challenge Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s not only trying to top Brady’s achievements on the field, but he’s also challenging Brady for the bigger bank account.