Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of yet another Super Bowl campaign with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Going into OTAs, the Chiefs will have a new offensive lineman in Jawaan Taylor, which will end up not impacting current left tackle Donovan Smith, reports NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The Chiefs inked Taylor to a 4-year, $80 million deal this offseason as a highly coveted free agent. Questions arose at his signing on who would be starting at left tackle, and it looks like Donovan Smith will be sliding over to the position. That means Taylor will be starting OTAs as the right tackle.

It is an important distinction, as Smith will now be protecting the blind side for star quarterback Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has proven that he can get out of duress pretty easily himself, but that does not diminish the need for a capable left tackle just like every other NFL team.

Moving Donovan Smith over to left tackle is because the Chiefs lost star Orlando Brown to the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Now going into OTAs, Mahomes will have a whole different unit in front of him to start the season.

Regardless, there will not be many concerns out of the Chiefs’ camp that the offense won’t succeed this season. With Mahomes leading the charge, expect to see the Chiefs near the top of all offensive categories again in 2023. However, the right and left tackle positions will be something to watch, with Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith the guys holding them down.