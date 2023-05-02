The Kansas City Chiefs are securing the keys which led them to a Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs are reportedly re-signing running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon has spent each of the last two seasons with the Chiefs, scoring 11 total touchdowns in 30 games. He had seven touches for 49 yards in the Super Bowl. McKinnon caught a career-high 56 catches for 512 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, proving his value with the Chiefs out of the backfield.

McKinnon is entering his eighth season in the NFL since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He did not appear in a game in 2018 or 2019 due to a knee injury.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs lost key pieces of the offense prior to last season and still were able to win the Super Bowl. They are hoping to keep this championship core intact, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Chiefs have been one of the winningest franchises over the last ten years. A lot of their success has come from the team’s ability to grow depth at every position and bring the right player’s into the locker room. McKinnon has proven to be one of those players and earned himself another year in Kansas City with a perennial championship contender.

In order to win a Super Bowl there needs to be talent on the roster. With that talent though comes the role players and the backbone of a championship roster. Jerick McKinnon is one of those backbone players and will continue to be so for the Chiefs in 2023.