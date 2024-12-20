ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After a disappointing 2024 season, the New York Jets are seemingly destined to rebuild in the offseason. The team's vacant general manager and head coach positions have taken the spotlight but sportsbooks are predicting a Garrett Wilson trade, with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging as the favorite to land him.

While still given long odds, the Chiefs are priced at +300 to land Wilson on Bovada Sportsbook. The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are tied for second with four teams given the fourth-best odds to execute a hypothetical trade.

Like most special event odds on Bovada, it is unclear how long the odds will be available. Wilson is not even the New York player most likely to be moved, as many predict Aaron Rodgers is in his last year with the team. Given Wilson's age, many also would expect the Jets to keep him on the roster over Davante Adams.

If Wilson does end up on the Chiefs, he would be Patrick Mahomes' most established wide receiver since Tyreek Hill's departure in 2022. Rashee Rice looked as if he was emerging into that player before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4.

Chiefs' current receiving room picture

While it may not be Wilson, the Chiefs will need to restructure their receiving corps in 2025. Once the 2024 season concludes, Kansas City will only have four receivers under contract for the following season.

Rice, Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore and Jaaron Hayek will be the team's only receivers under contract beyond 2024. Of them, only Rice and Worthy have received meaningful playing time. Despite being under contract, neither one of Moore or Hayek's roster spots are safe. The rest of the team, including top targets DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson, will become unrestricted free agents in the 2025 offseason.

Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, each of whom the team signed to one-year deals in 2024, will also hit free agency. Brown, similar to Moore and Hayek, has spent the entire 2024 campaign on injured reserve.

The players set to his free agency does not include tight end Travis Kelce, who continues to mull over and tease a potential retirement. Kelce briefly contemplated hanging up his cleats following Super Bowl LVIII before returning to the team and has hinted at the same thoughts all season long. Another title for the Chiefs would seemingly put the final nail in the coffin of his career.

Wilson or not, the Chiefs figure to be active in the trade market during the upcoming offseason. They will also be among the top teams scouring free agency, much like they were a year ago.