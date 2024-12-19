Travis Kelce hinted that he might be nearing the end of his football career amid his latest game with his hometown team the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Chiefs won 21-7 against the Browns but the accomplishment brought out a different emotion from Travis.

“It felt so surreal,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on an episode of New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Travis and Jason are from Ohio and grew up watching the Browns. Now that Jason has retired from the NFL and since Travis joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, the teams don't always match up to play each year Travis felt as though it might be the last time unless the schedules change.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added,“Unless we get thrown in there in the next couple I don’t really see if ever happening again.”

While it might be the last “hoorah” for the NFL player in a matchup with the Browns, he noted that a lot of people from his hometown were there to support him.

“I have such a love and appreciation for how we grew up and the fun that we had and all the people that we knew that helped mold me to have the values that I have today,” Travis said.

“It was just a special day for me personally,” he added.

What Is Next Up For Travis Kelce?

The Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday but currently, the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is healing from an ankle sprain.

“I want to be able to move. I want to be able to get out of the way,” Mahomes said about his upcoming game with the Texans.

“You don't want to go out there and put yourself in harm's way. It's football. You're going to take hits, but you want to be able to protect yourself,” Mahomes added.

However, Travis is feeling optimistic about Mahomes being able to play on Saturday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for Christmas, but I know this weekend I’m pretty sure — Pat’s been taking all the reps this week,” Kelce said. “We all know Pat is one of the toughest guys in the league. He’s going to play through anything and everything that he possibly can all while making sure the team’s best interest is there.”

“He’s going to tape it up, he’s going to be just fine,” Jason agreed.

The Chiefs also play Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST. At 4:30 EST, the Houston Texans play the Baltimore Ravens. Fans are also in store for a performance from Mariah Carey to kick the games off and a live performance from Beyoncé during the Texans and Ravens game.