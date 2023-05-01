Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to re-sign free agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke on the possibility of bringing back Jerick McKinnon shortly before Rapoport’s report, indicating that it is still possible for the team to bring him back for the 2023 season, according to Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News.

“We’ve had communication so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done soon,” Brett Veach said, according to Ladd.

Jerick McKinnon spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. He left the Vikings for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2020 season, and that was the only year he spent with the 49ers. McKinnon then spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Chiefs, helping them win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

McKinnon rushed for a career-high 512 receiving yards in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Reference. He was a reliable check down for Patrick Mahomes. It would make sense for Brett Veach and the Chiefs to bring back McKinnon, knowing what he can provide for the team in the receiving game.

There was much speculation about the Chiefs potentially adding a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that ended up not happening. With running backs like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs going early on in the first round, the board just did not fall in a way that allowed the Chiefs to add someone to the room.

Knowing what the Chiefs have in the running back room, bringing back McKinnon to serve as a pass-catching back gives Patrick Mahomes a reliable outlet.