It looks like tight end Travis Kelce has slimmed down and undergone weight loss going into what could be his final year with the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring.

Appearing at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront event in New York City on Monday, May 12, 2025 (via People), Kelce appeared to have a new physique. He told reporters that he lost 25 pounds during the offseason.

Why? He was trying to get in “better shape,” as People states. The pictures do show Kelce at the event, and he looks noticeably thinner. He had his hair slicked back while wearing a T-shirt under a blazer and matching pants.

Will Travis Kelce's weight loss help him in his last season with the Chiefs?

It is great that Kelce wants to get into better shape heading into his 13th season. All signs are pointing towards 2025 being his final season in the NFL.

Following the Chiefs' devastating Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce took time to contemplate his future. He ultimately decided to return to the team that drafted him for at least one more season.

Could he stick around longer? Nothing is impossible. However, Kelce will turn 36 during the upcoming regular season in October, and his stats have declined over the last couple of years.

Last season, Kelce only had 823 receiving yards, his lowest total since 2015. He also only caught three touchdowns, which is his lowest total since his rookie season, during which he logged no catches.

The year before, Kelce was also on the decline. He caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. It was a slip from his 2022 campaign, where he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Still, Kelce remains one of the greats at his position. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, making it every year from 2015-24, and has been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team).

He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft after playing college football at Cincinnati. His first season with the team did not go well, as he suffered an injury in the preseason. He ended up only playing in one game before missing the rest of the season.

However, once he began getting more reps in his second season, the Chiefs never looked back. Kelce had seven-consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards.

He has caught over 1,000 passes in his career. Kelce has also logged 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in the regular season. He has another 178 catches for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns in the postseason.