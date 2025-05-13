May 13, 2025 at 10:06 AM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shocked to see the Dallas Mavericks win the NBA Draft Lottery. Dallas has the no. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Mavs are likely to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, and Mahomes had something to say about that.

“OMGGGGG!! Let’s goo!!!!!” Mahomes said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mahomes is known as a Mavericks fan. He played his college football in the state of Texas, at Texas Tech. The Chiefs quarterback is also from the state, having grown up in Tyler.

The Mavericks made the biggest trade of the NBA season by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, for Anthony Davis. There were other players involved, but the headlines were about those two stars.

Mavericks fans didn't like the move at all. Dallas' general manager, Nico Harrison, got booed at home games. Now, Harrison and the front office are being given a huge opportunity. Mahomes will surely be one of the people watching closely to see what Dallas does with the selection.

Cooper Flagg is likely headed to the Mavericks

Dallas entered the NBA Draft Lottery with less than a two percent chance to win the first pick. The Mavericks beat those odds, although some believe the lottery was rigged for Dallas.

NBA fans are likely to debate about that for a long time, but it doesn't matter. The Mavericks have the top pick, and Flagg is certainly at the top of most mock drafts.

The Duke basketball star led his team to the Final Four, in just his freshman season. Flagg also led the Blue Devils in nearly every statistical category. He poured in more than 19 points a game this season. Duke lost to Houston in the national semi-finals, but won the ACC regular season and conference tournament.

If Flagg does end up with the Mavericks, it is likely fans will see the Chiefs quarterback Mahomes wearing a Flagg jersey at some point during the NBA season.