Mike Evans is favored to join the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

On March 13, NFL free agency officially begins, and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to bolster their roster in advance of making a run at an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

One thing that the Chiefs could use is a clear-cut number one receiver, and if Vegas is correct, they may land one in Mike Evans.

Bet Online has Kansas City as the favorites to land Evans, assuming he doesn't return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. The Chiefs are currently +200 to sign Evans. The New York Jets follow closely behind at +300, while the Chicago Bears sit in third place at +500.

The Chiefs may have the inside track as, while the door to an extension deal between the Buccaneers and star wide receiver Mike Evans isn't yet entirely closed, the chances of such an agreement aren't looking high at the moment. Tampa Bay had a soft deadline earlier this week to get an extension done with the Pro Bowl wide receiver, but both sides reportedly remain far apart.

Tampa Bay is set to take on $7.4M in 2024 dead money by not getting a deal done earlier this week. The expectation remains that the star wideout will eventually part ways with the only team he has played so far in his NFL career via free agency.

Evans just finished the 2023 NFL season with 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games to extend his streak to 10 seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, which basically covers his entire pro career.

He's just the kind of receiver that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could use next season.