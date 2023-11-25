Kansas City Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney will miss Week 12 against the Raiders due to injury while Mecole Hardman is heading to the IR.

It's common knowledge the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room has been underwhelming in 2023 and unfortunately, they will be without two key weapons.

Kadarius Toney won't play on Sunday due to ankle and hip injuries, as reported by Adam Schefter. To make matters worse, Mecole Hardman has been placed on the IR. Brutal news for the Chiefs.

It's unknown when Toney suffered the injuries but they're enough to keep him out for Week 12. As for Hardman, who reunited with KC in a trade with the New York Jets, he's dealing with a thumb sprain.

While the Chiefs do rank sixth in the NFL in passing yards, they really don't have a reliable target outside of Travis Kelce. His 64 receptions are nearly double Rashee Rice, who has a second-best 36 catches. Still, Mahomes has managed to lead this team to a 7-3 record.

While it's unclear if Toney will be out for Week 13 as well, Hardman will miss at least four games. The absence of these two certainly hurts Mahomes' options out wide. Rice and Skyy Moore should be a lot more busy versus Las Vegas as a result. Toney has 22 catches for 139 yards, while Hardman has eight grabs for 41 yards.

The Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from a 21-17 loss last Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. Since Sunday is an AFC West clash, it's an important one for Andy Reid's squad. They've won five in a row against the Raiders dating back to 2020. We'll see if KC can make it six.