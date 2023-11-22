Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce explained why he's 'pissed' after the mistakes he made in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

In the Kansas City Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs made several mistakes which caused them to give up a 10-point halftime lead. Among those mistakes were turnovers and drops which kept the Chiefs from scoring more. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took accountability after the game for his own drop and turnover.

“Obviously my turnovers are killing us,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports & Entertainment. “Penalties are absolutely killing us. I had one of both. I had a holding penalty, and a drop and a fumble. I'm just not playing my best football right now. It's pissing me off every time I go out there.”

Kelce fumbled the ball early in the fourth quarter while in the red zone. The fumble was the Chiefs' second red zone turnover after a Patrick Mahomes interception in the first half. Both of these turnovers cost Kansas City opportunities to increase their lead over the Eagles.

Travis Kelce later had a drop on 3rd and two with just over two minutes left in the game. The good news is he made up for the drop by catching the next pass on 4th and two to convert for a Chiefs first down. Kansas City was then unable to go down and score, giving Philadelphia the win.

Though the mistakes were disappointing, Kelce did make some plays that kept the Chiefs in the game. He got multiple first downs and also scored a touchdown on a four-yard pass from Mahomes. In total, he had 7 receptions for 44 yards and the touchdown.