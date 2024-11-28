The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with uncertainty at the kicker position amid Harrison Butker's injury. The Chiefs added a replacement in Spencer Shrader, but he suffered an injury as well. Matthew Wright, who recently joined the Chiefs' practice squad, has reportedly been elevated to the active roster ahead of Friday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Butker is one of the better kickers in the league so Kansas City likely was not worried about uncertainty at the position heading into the season. Injuries have played a massive role for Chiefs kickers in 2024, however. Kansas City is hopeful that Wright can find success while staying healthy on Friday.

Matthew Wright set to take over kicking duties for Chiefs against Raiders

Wright, 28, has played in the NFL since the 2020 season. The kicker made his NFL debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Wright most recently kicked in San Francisco, but appeared in only one game.

Butker, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best kickers in the league. He played in nine games this season before suffering a knee injury. Butker went 18-20 on his field goal attempts in 2024, good for 90 percent. He also made two of his four field goal attempts from 50 or more yards.

Kickers do not always receive much attention. However, NFL teams understand how important they are. Being able to find consistency at the position is difficult, and kickers can make or break a team's success. Having a reliable kicker is a secret weapon in the league.

Wright has NFL experience and he could end up making a significant impact during Friday's game. The Raiders and Chiefs will go head-to-head in Kansas City on Friday at 3 PM EST.