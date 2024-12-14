The Kansas City Chiefs have released kicker Matthew Wright ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the way for Harrison Butker's return to action. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move on Wednesday, shortly after Wright earned recognition as the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week.

Wright's release follows a solid performance during his brief stint with the Chiefs. Over two games, he made all five of his extra point attempts and connected on 11 of 12 field goal attempts during the 2024 season. His longest field goal for Kansas City, a 50-yarder, came in a critical moment against the Los Angeles Chargers, the same game where he successfully doinked in a game-winning field goal, further solidifying his contributions.

This season, Wright has played five games between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his reliability as a fill-in option. However, with Butker ready to return, the Chiefs decided to part ways with Wright, despite his recent recognition for special teams excellence.

Harrison Butker, who has been sidelined since November 14 with a meniscus injury, is now expected to reclaim his starting role. Butker has been a pivotal piece of Kansas City’s success, particularly during their 12-1 start to the season. In nine games this year, Butker has made 18 of 20 field goal attempts, including a season-long 53-yarder. He has also been nearly perfect on extra point attempts, converting 21 of 22.

The Chiefs placed Butker on injured reserve last month, forcing them to rely on backup options like Wright during his absence. Butker's return will bolster Kansas City’s already formidable special teams unit as they prepare for the playoffs and aim to maintain their dominance in the AFC West.

Kansas City will host the Cleveland Browns (3-10) on Sunday, aiming to secure another victory and extend their impressive record. The game marks an important milestone for Butker, as he looks to regain his rhythm and contribute to the Chiefs' postseason aspirations.

With Butker healthy and ready to return, the Chiefs appear poised to maintain their consistency in all phases of the game. Wright's release signals confidence in Butker’s recovery and readiness to resume his role as one of the league's top kickers.