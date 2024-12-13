Say what you want about the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl chances, but they still have guys to fear like Chris Jones. With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 game scheduled against the Cleveland Browns, it’s a chance for another nail-biter. Ahead of the Chiefs-Browns game, we’ll be making our Chiefs Week 15 predictions.

NBC News called the Chiefs the most vulnerable 12-1 team in NFL history.

“In eight of Kansas City’s 12 wins this season, it either took the lead or made the decisive defensive stand in the final minute of regulation or overtime. The Chiefs are the first team ever to win 10 of its first 13 games by seven points or fewer.”

Good stats, for sure. But how will this impact Sunday’s game against the Browns. Well, from one perspective, fans shouldn’t expect the Chiefs to build a big lead and rest their starters. The team’s biggest margin of victory this season is 13 points. Yep.

Chiefs RB Isaiah Pacheco will score two touchdowns

The Chiefs are itching to get Pacheco back firmly into the mix. He has made a remarkable recovery from a broken bone in his leg and carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards in the win over the Chargers.

Look for this to be the game where the Chiefs feed him the ball inside the red zone, particularly inside the 5-yard line. The Chiefs only have a few weeks remaining to establish Pacheco as a threat to playoff teams. And when he’s a legitimate threat, it makes things easier closer to the goal line for guys like Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came away tickled about Pacheco’s first game back, according to a post on X by Charles Goldman.

“He ended up with 20-some-odd plays,” Reid said. “It was fun to get him into the mix and caught up to the speed of the game. He came out healthy, feeling good. No setbacks.”

In his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Pacheco found the end zone 12 times. He had five scores as a rookie in 2022, and added seven more last season. He just missed out on 1,000 yards in 2023, totaling 935 while playing only 14 games.

Missing nine games this season, Pacheco has amassed only 234 yards on 55 carries. He had one touchdown, and that came pre-injury back in the opener against the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes will throw for 250 yards and a score

It’s hard to project Mahomes for a big game as he’s only had three of them this season. He threw for three touchdowns against the Panthers, Bills, and Buccaneers. The good news is Mahomes hasn’t thrown a pick in three weeks after tossing two against the Bills.

He should be able to get things going despite the Browns having a capable defense. Cleveland ranks 13th in the NFL with 215.3 yards passing allowed per game. They stand No. 21 against the run (127.9) and No. 25 in points allowed (25.8).

Mahomes will have to contend with a confident Denzel Ward. The Browns cornerback said he’s amped up and ready to go, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“We're looking forward to going against them,” Ward said. “They've won Super Bowls, so it's great to see how we match up against those guys, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Mahomes has made a lot of plays late in games, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that’s the difference for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think you make your own luck,” Stefanski said. “They're a good football team. They've won close games. You win close games by putting yourself in position to go make a play here, make a play there. That puts you over the top.

“Since Coach Reid's been there and with Mahomes at quarterback, they've been at the top of this profession. Obviously, they've played really well this season. Like we talked about, winning these close games, I think that's the fun part for us to go up against guys that we really respect, guys that we know are at the top of the game right now.”