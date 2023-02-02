Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he ‘doubts‘ Mecole Hardman plays in the Super Bowl, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl. He was not going to be denied the other day (last Sunday). That’s a tribute to the kid. He pushes himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

Reid said that Mecole Hardman’s injury leaves him in ‘doubt’ for the Super Bowl, noting that the talented Chiefs pass-catcher pushed through the ailment to be able to even suit up in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs head coach said that Hardman, a Pro Bowler back in 2019, “pushed himself like no other” and is a “tough kid.”

Hardman, 24, appeared in just eight games this season after suffering an abdomen strain that forced the Chiefs to place him on Injured Reserve back in November.

He missed the Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was able to play in the Championship Game, where he eventually aggravated the injury after tallying two rushing attempts for seven yards and two receptions for 10 yards.

Mecole Hardman won’t practice for the Chiefs on Thursday.

With Hardman in doubt, it becomes even more paramount that fellow Chiefs receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney return to good health before Super Bowl 57.