Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the 2024-25 NFL season, which will begin in just over a month with a game vs the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are of course coming off of yet another Super Bowl victory, and Mahomes another Super Bowl MVP, and will look to pull off a historic three-peat this season.

Although the Chiefs have set several trends throughout the NFL landscape in terms of the way the game is played, one wave the team hasn't ridden has been the uptick in alternate uniforms around the league in recent years, as the team has opted to stick with its traditional home and road outfits.

Recently, Chiefs president Mark Donovan got one hundred percent honest on the team's mindset for sticking to tradition, but left the door open for a potential change down the road.

“[We’re] pretty focused on the position that we have,” said Donovan, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowehad Pride. “I think we’re one of, if not the only [team] with the traditional, haven’t changed it, don’t have an alternative. We like that. Our players really like our all white-on-white [uniforms], even more so than red-on-red now. So that’s become sort of our go-to. But we’ll always consider it.”

Donovan also spoke on what it would take for the team to reverse its stance.

“I think is a high bar that’s going to have to be crossed to actually get it done, but it’s definitely [a] conversation,” said Donovan. “I’m sure you guys (media members) get them, too, but I get helmet designs monthly.”

The Chiefs' iconic colors would certainly seem to lend themselves to a vast array of cool potential uniforms, but there is something to be said about sticking to tradition, especially when a team is on a run of such historic success.

In any case, expect Kansas City to be donning its usual home red on September 5 vs the Ravens.