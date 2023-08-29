It does not appear that Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are any closer to a potential contract extension. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Chiefs had placed the four-time Pro Bowler Jones on the reserve/did not report list.

This means that, if the Chiefs use a roster exemption on Jones, they can now withhold additional game checks from him upon his return, which could cost the 29-year-old an additional $2 million on top of the nearly $2 million he has already racked up in fines, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

As long as he is on the did not report list, Chris Jones will not count towards the 53-man roster and his $19.5 million base salary will not count towards the salary cap.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jones has not participated in any team activities up to this point in the offseason or preseason in the hopes of garnering a more lucrative contract for himself. His current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Chiefs fans will certainly want to have their best defensive player back on the field sooner rather than later. Jones has been an integral part of Kansas City's success over the last several years, helping solidify what was once a shaky defense while Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company do what they do best on the offensive end.

With the season just over a week away, the pressure is higher than ever for Jones and the Chiefs to come to an agreement.

Kansas City opens the season up at home against the Detroit Lions on September 7.