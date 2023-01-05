By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:

“Skyy Moore with the hand came out and did just a few things in practice today. That hand is still swollen and sore. Have I talked to you since (Week 17)? He split open his hand and had sutures put in. He’s recovering from that.”

Moore hasn’t really carved out much of a role in the offense in Year 1, registering just 22 catches for 250 yards for an average of 11.4 yards per reception. His absence won’t hurt the Chiefs, but there is definitely a good chance he recovers in time to return for the playoffs.

KC does get another boost to their WR room however as Mecole Hardman suits up after rehabbing an abdomen injury. Now that all of Mahomes’ main targets are healthy, it appears Moore might not even see many touches in the postseason if available.

The 22-year-old out of Western Michigan was selected 54th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. In terms of other injuries, kicker Harrison Butker is expected to play in Week 18 as well. He was absent from practice earlier in the week due to back spasms.

KC will be looking to improve to 14-3 on Saturday in Vegas against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Could be a field day for Mahomes and Co.