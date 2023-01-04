By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57.

Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.

The Chiefs are in Las Vegas to face the Raiders for the final regular season game. The Raiders are now eliminated from contention with a (6-10) record, while the Chiefs are (13-3). I believe the Raiders will continue to play hard and try to win the game. It’s been years since the Raiders have beaten the Chiefs so I don’t expect it to happen, especially with a first-round bye at stake.

The Chiefs have a strong chance of locking up the 1-seed. Because of the result from this past Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, it’s still up in the air how the result of that game will finish. It does matter because two of the Chiefs’ three losses came against the Bengals and Bills. A win by the Bills would have kept them as the top seed in the AFC.

If Kansas City gets the bye and heads into the divisional round as the top seed, then they will face the lowest seed after Wild Card weekend. With how things are now, the Chiefs could host the winner of the 4-5 matchup between what’s now the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Chargers win, then we could see a Chargers-Chiefs matchup for the third time this season. The Chiefs won both meetings by three points.

At (+380) those are really good odds to risk. The Chiefs may have the bye locked up with a win against the Raiders and then Mahomes in the playoffs will be something to watch.