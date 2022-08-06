Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their wide receiver depth.

As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Saturday, the Chiefs are signing Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement.

Gray is coming off of a one-season run with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. He featured in eight games over the campaign, where he hauled in two receiving touchdowns. He ended up finishing the year fifth on the team in receiving yards (212) and third in receptions (25). The versatile wideout did also rise to the occasion in the 2022 USFL Championship Game with 46 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Gray has not yet played in a single game in the NFL. He was among 27 undrafted free agents signed by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three years in the Falcons organization, where he contributed much time to their practice squad, but he was also waived multiple times.

Following a three-year stint in Atlanta, Gray opted to sign with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 season, but he did not see any playing time in the regular season over the course of the campaign.

The Chiefs’ call to sign Gray comes weeks removed after Justyn Ross was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury.

Overall, the Chiefs currently have 14 wideouts on their roster. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman are set to be Patrick Mahomes’ top wideout options, but from there, there is plenty of competition for the remaining wide receiver spots on the depth chart.