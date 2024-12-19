The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for this Saturday's home game vs the Houston Texans, with both teams coming off of a short week. The big injury news surrounding the Chiefs regards quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's win vs the Cleveland Browns, but recently, the team got another unfortunate update regarding one of Mahomes' most important protectors along the offensive line.

“Chiefs ruled out left tackle D.J. Humphries for Saturday’s game against the Texans,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Humphries signed with the Chiefs in November and made his debut in Week 14 vs the Los Angeles Chargers but suffered a hamstring injury during the contest, which kept him out of the win vs Cleveland on Sunday.

The Chiefs' injury concerns have been a major storyline this season, as key players like Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, and many others have missed significant time due to various ailments.

There is still some doubt as to whether or not Patrick Mahomes will be able to suit up for the game against the Texans. Mahomes has been at practice this week, but there is understandable concern about the high ankle sprain he suffered against the Browns and how it might worsen if he comes back too quickly.

Further complicating matters for the Chiefs is the fact that the team will be on yet another short week after the Texans game, as Kansas City will next take the field just four days later on the road vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

After that, the Chiefs will finally have some much-needed recovery time after a three games in ten days stretch.

In any case, the Chiefs and Texans are slated to kick things off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET from Arrowhead.