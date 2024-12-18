After the Kansas City Chiefs' recent win vs the Cleveland Browns, the biggest storyline was the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain late in the contest. Further complicating things for the Chiefs is that they are currently on a short week, preparing to face the Houston Texans on Saturday at home.

Mahomes' status for the Texans clash is still up in the air, and recently, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on the mixed signals coming from the team regarding the injury.

“(Mahomes) did project confidence all day,” said Fowler. “He walked into that press conference room with no brace or wrap on his ankle, he was just wearing tennis shoes, tied, no visible limp, on the practice field, limp, in the stretching exercises, during the limited period we saw. He's been in the building really about 12 hours a day trying to get that ankle right with the right movement.”

Still, head coach Andy Reid isn't so convinced.

“Andy Reid is pumping the brakes on any sort of prediction,” said Fowler. “Reid is pumping up Carson Wentz. He said the feeling in his Chiefs quarterback room is that Wentz absolutely should be a starting QB somewhere in the future, that he's one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the league.”

Indeed, former Philadelphia Eagles MVP candidate Carson Wentz would be the one to step in should Mahomes be unable to go on Saturday vs the Texans.

Making matters even more complex for the Chiefs is the fact that they will have an even shorter week coming up after the Texans game, as they will next take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the following Wednesday, Christmas Day.

In any case, it could still be a while before we know for sure whether or not Patrick Mahomes will be able to give it a go vs the Texans.