The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Saturday. Wide receiver Marquise Brown has been trending in a promising direction for weeks now, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Kansas City is planning to activate him barring any setbacks.

“The #Chiefs plan to activate Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (reserve/injured, shoulder) for Saturday’s game vs. Houston assuming everything continues trending positively this week, per sources. Brown looks to make his Chiefs debut after missing four months,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 13-1 Chiefs are looking to finish the regular season strong. Brown could make a big impact as he prepares to make his Chiefs debut.

The veteran receiver previously played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Chiefs before the 2024 season. However, he has yet to play in a game with the Chiefs, something Kansas City is hopeful will change on Saturday.

Although Kansas City has played at a high level all season long, Houston currently leads the AFC South with a 9-5 record. They are a team that could certainly make things interesting on Saturday. This matchup may be a potential postseason preview. A win will feel like a massive statement for the Texans.

The Chiefs will enter the game with confidence, though. Although, Patrick Mahomes' injury status will be something to monitor. The Chiefs quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury and his status is currently uncertain for Saturday's game.

It remains to be seen who will be throwing the football to Marquise Brown, but the receiver is expected to return regardless. Nevertheless, the situation will be something to monitor. Kansas City could end up waiting to activate him if Brown takes a step in the wrong direction.

As of this story's writing, however, it does appear that Marquise Brown is on track to be available for the Texans-Chiefs game.