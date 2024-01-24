Nick Bolton saw the Bills' fake punt coming on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills squared off in a huge postseason clash over the weekend, and the game did not disappoint. It was Patrick Mahomes' first playoff game on the road, and him and the Chiefs came ready for the challenge. Kansas City ended up winning the game 27-24, and the end of the game was quite bizarre. The Chiefs had a chance to just about seal it before they fumbled on the goal line, and the Bills had a chance to tie the game late, but they missed a field goal. It was an intense game, and the Chiefs escaped with a win.

At one point in the game, the Bills tried to catch the Chiefs sleeping after a big defensive stop, and they tried a fake punt. Kansas City was not fooled however, and they came up with a massive stop on the fake to flip the field position. It was a huge play, and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton saw it coming.

In a video posted to Twitter by the NFL, Nick Bolton is shown coming off the field after the Chiefs got the third down stop before the fake punt. The Bills brought the punting unit out, and as Bolton jogged off the field, he alerted his teammates to watch out for a fake. Sure enough, the fake happened, and Bolton was fired up to see his team come up with the huge stop.

Nick Bolton was fired up, and so are Chiefs fans that saw that video.

Bolton is climbing the ranks of the NFL's best linebackers.

That play ended up being a very crucial one in the game, and it helped the Chiefs get the win. Now, they are just one win away from going to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and the winner of that game will go to the Super Bowl.