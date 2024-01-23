The Kansas City Chiefs will play their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, this time against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Kansas City Chiefs have firmly established themselves as a dynasty. The Chiefs have now made the AFC Championship Game in six straight seasons, and Patrick Mahomes has never missed the game as the team's starter. The streak now puts the Chiefs in sole possession of second place for the most consecutive games making the Conference Championship, but obviously, Conference Championships are never the end goal. The Super Bowl is, and the Chiefs have to get through the one-seeded Baltimore Ravens to get there.

When and where is the AFC Championship Game?

This is Patrick Mahomes' sixth consecutive time being in the AFC Championship Game, but it will be the first time he plays in that game on enemy turf. In fact, the Divisional Round was the first playoff game that Mahomes' Chiefs ever played on the road. That means this year's AFC Championship Game will be at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens

CBS will be broadcasting the first Conference Championship game of the day, and you can also watch it on fuboTV. Jim Nantz will provide play-by-play, while Tony Romo will add color. The sideline reporters will be Evan Washburn and Jay Feely.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Chiefs storylines

Making the AFC Championship comes easy for the Chiefs, but advancing past it is not always a guarantee. In the last five Conference Championship games the Chiefs made, they did advance to the Super Bowl three times. That experience in this game will help, but the team's recent improvements will help even more.

Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL, and his offenses have been explosive over the last few seasons. The team wasn't as deadly as usual on that side of the ball this year, though. Travis Kelce regressed, as he had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015, and Mahomes' receiving crops struggled with drops. Their 44 drops are the most in the league (per BetMGM), and Kansas City hasn't pushed the ball down the field as easily as we are accustomed to because of it.

The team appears to be turning things around offensively, though. Rashee Rice, a rookie receiver, has stepped up as the team's number one wide receiver, and Kelce appears to have saved the best for last. He had two touchdowns last week and looks to be back to playing like his old self. The Chiefs had more yards of total offense in each of their first two playoff games than they did in every game but one since Week 7.

If the Chiefs' offense is truly back to what we are used to, that is a scary thought for the Ravens because the Chiefs' defense is better than it has ever been in this era. Chris Jones is still a beast at the defensive tackle position, and Trent McDuffie has come into his own as one of the best slot cornerbacks in football. They are only allowing 17.3 points per game, which is the second-best mark in football.

Ravens storylines

The only team with a better scoring defense than the Chiefs is the Baltimore Ravens, as they only allow 16.5 points per game. The two elite defenses will not make it easy on the opposing offenses, but no one expects this to be a low-scoring game. The Ravens also have a great offense, and it may lead to a high-scoring affair.

Baltimore is heavily reliant on the rushing attack. Their 2,661 yards on the ground were by far the most in the NFL. Of course, Lamar Jackson leads the team on that front. He is already one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and he had a team-high 821 rushing yards this season.

The Ravens may also be getting some reinforcements this week. Mark Andrews and Marlon Humphrey have both missed significant time, but there is a good chance that both of them will return this week. Isaiah Likely has played great while Andrews has been out, so the two of them together would add another dynamic element to the Ravens' offense, especially considering Lamar Jackson loves to throw to tight ends.

The Ravens have not made it to the AFC Championship Game since they won the Super Bowl back in 2012. The Conference Championship is obviously not the end goal, though, so the team will give everything they have to prevent the Chiefs from making their fourth Super Bowl in five years.