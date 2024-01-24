Tiki Barber has had enough of Taylor Swift in Chiefs games.

Jokes have been flying around about the NFL's obsession with showing Taylor Swift a lot before breaks. Well, Tiki Barber seems to have had enough of it. During the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game, he noticed something about how the camera pans out when it comes to the person Travis Kelce is dating. The former New York Giants rusher sounds like he wants the league to stop, via Evan & Tiki on WFAN 101.9.

“He scores a touchdown, and they pan immediately to Taylor Swift! Again? It’s not even Travis Kelce. Maybe it’s the Taylor Swift influence that has made me – I don’t want to say turn sour – but just be slightly annoyed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s also because they’re always here. After you’ve been somewhere for so long and have had the success they’ve had, it becomes inevitable,” Tiki Barber said.

Swift was joined by a lot of familiar faces supporting the Chiefs in their game against the Bills. Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, Kylie Kelce, and even Cara Delevigne were all spotted cheering on Patrick Mahomes and his star tight end. The older Kelce brother was even seen slamming beers without a shirt and doing yeti screams when his brother would make a huge play.

After all of this, Barber is still annoyed about how the league is treating Swift. He ended his rant with, “Why are you guys continuing to show Taylor Swift? The obsession is getting annoying. Why do we need to see her?”

How the Chiefs won with Taylor Swift in attendance

The Divisional Round battle between the Chiefs and the Bills was always going to be cinema. Mahomes and Kelce might have had Josh Allen's number in the past years, but it has been close.

There was a flurry of key events that led to the Chiefs escaping with just three points. It was a fake punt with Damar Hamlin at first that did not go well. Then, it was a touchback that the Bills could not capitalize on. Finally, Tyler Bass would hear the words that may haunt him for his whole life, “wide right.”

The Chiefs now have eight wins and three losses with Swift in attendance. Will she be there when they face the Baltimore Ravens?