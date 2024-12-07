The Kansas City Chiefs have only lost one game so far this season, but they have been dealing with a pretty big weakness at left tackle all year long. A combination of Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have not gotten the job done, which led to the Chiefs going out and signing veteran lineman D.J. Humphries at the end of November.

Humphries has yet to play a snap of football this season after he got released by the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason and only recently made a return with the Chiefs, but he's a former Pro Bowler who has the potential to be precisely what the Cardinals need at this spot. And it sounds like he is set to make his 2024 debut, and potentially even draw the start over Morris, in Week 14.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “The Chiefs plan to work veteran D.J. Humphries into the left tackle rotation Sunday against the Chargers. It's unclear how much he will play over incumbent Wanya Morris or whether he will start, but the expectation is that Humphries will be on the field after having a solid week of practice.”

Chiefs hoping D.J. Humphries can be the answer at left tackle

Humphries likely isn't the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, but with Morris and Suamataia struggling quite a bit, the team felt the urge to take a flier on him with the postseason looming. And after some strong work during practice throughout the week, it sounds like Humphries could have a big role on the Chiefs offensive line during their upcoming divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Humphries may not start, he's expected to be in some sort of rotation at left tackle with Morris. If Humphries performs well, he could essentially make the starting job his own, especially if Morris continues to struggle like he has for much of the year. Shoring up their left tackle position would be huge for Kansas City, which means all eyes will be on Humphries to see how he fares in his season debut against Los Angeles.