Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky is concerned by what he's seen from the Kansas City Chiefs' offense this year.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs recently dropped to 7-3 on the 2023-24 season with a brutal home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Although Mahomes was trying to lead the Chiefs down the field late, ultimately, multiple dropped passes from Kansas City receivers spelled the Chiefs' downfall and allowed the Eagles to escape Arrowhead Stadium with a win in what was a rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the two teams.

Despite the drops and other mishaps from Kansas City's offense, which has sputtered a bit by its lofty standards this year, at least one NFL insider believes that the Chiefs' problems go deeper than simply drops by open players.

Recently, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky spoke on what he thinks is the real issue plaguing the Chiefs.

“The drops, the penalties, that red zone interception, I honestly believe that they will take care of themselves, because those are things that are fixable,” said Orlovsky on ESPN's NFL Live. “They can handle them. But if you've watched this season, and you watched last night, there are multiple examples of Patrick seeing one thing down the field, and the receivers seeing another thing down the field, and that leads to not only incompletions, but loss of potential big plays.”

While they are still comfortably in playoff position in the AFC, the Chiefs still look like a far cry from their usual explosive offense. They will have a chance to remedy this when they next take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 26.