By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

With the weekend getting closer and closer, it’s time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 bold predictions. They will return home to Arrowhead Stadium in order to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for a Christmas Eve spectacle.

The Chiefs are currently 11-3 and second in the AFC. They are coming off a thrilling 30-24 overtime win against the Houston Texans. Most importantly, Kansas City clinched the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season following that result. Now, the team is aiming to take the top spot in the conference from the Buffalo Bills, who have the same record (11-3) as the Chiefs.

The Seahawks are still battling for a playoff spot. At 7-7, the team is second in the NFC West and eighth in the conference. They are coming off a two-game losing streak, which seriously hurt their chances of reaching the postseason. In Week 15, Seattle lost 21-13 at home to the San Francisco 49ers, who played with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. The Tyler Lockett injury has also been a big blow for the offense.

With so much at stake, this contest could bring many surprises to the table. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Chiefs as they face the Seahawks in Week 16.

3. Kansas City sacks Geno Smith at least three times

While the Chiefs’ offense gets most of the spotlight, the defense deserves some praise too. The unit has allowed only 1,474 rushing yards, good for fifth best in the league. Additionally, the team has recorded eight interceptions and has tallied nine forced fumbles.

But perhaps the area that has been game-changing for the Chiefs is the defensive line. Kansas City has sacked opposing quarterbacks 43 times, the fourth-best in the NFL. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is currently in the top 10 in sacks with 11, ahead of players such as J.J. Watt and Von Miller.

On the other hand, Seattle has allowed 37 sacks for a total loss of 290 yards. Both place the team in the bottom 10 in those categories. Still, quarterback Geno Smith is having a comeback year and could lead the team to the playoffs after seven seasons as a backup.

The bold prediction is that Kansas City’s defense will prevail against Smith. Expect the Chiefs to sack him at least three times on Saturday with Jones being an important contributor in the trenches, as usual.

2. Patrick Mahomes throws for 350+ yards, 2+ touchdowns

There is no secret that Patrick Mahomes is the team’s X-factor. Not only he is having a great individual year, but thanks to him Kansas City could return to the Super Bowl. Additionally, he is currently the frontrunner for the MVP award with the odds of -280, ahead of Jalen Hurts who is leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record.

So far, Mahomes has completed 67.4% of his pass attempts and paces the NFL in passing yards (4,496) and touchdowns (35) against 11 interceptions. He has also added 313 yards on the ground for a career-high three scores.

Notably, the quarterback has passed for 300-plus yards in nine opportunities, including 400-plus twice this year. His season-best came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 when he threw for 446 yards.

On Saturday, it seems that Mahomes will have a tough challenge ahead of him. The Seahawks defense has held opponents to less than 300 yards in 12 opportunities, including their last 10 games. That includes six games where quarterbacks failed to surpass 200 passing yards.

However, it is difficult to ignore how outstanding Mahomes has been this year. The bold prediction is that he will outplay rookie Tariq Woolen and the rest of Seattle’s defense and throw for at least 350 yards and multiple touchdowns. If that happens, Kansas City will be in a great position to keep its hot streak going ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.

1. Chiefs win by one score

Despite what the record shows, Kansas City is having many close games that could have gone the other way. Six of the team’s wins were decided by one possession and so did all of its three losses. Even against non-playoff organizations such as the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, the Chiefs managed to secure the win in the final minutes, including in overtime against the Texans.

According to FanDuel, Kansas City is the favorite to win this matchup. Currently, the spread is -10, the largest in Week 16.

Based on what both teams have shown this year, especially in the second half of the season, it makes sense to believe the Chiefs could come up with a big blowout victory. But with the Seahawks still pursuing a playoff spot, Seattle should put up a fight on Saturday.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that the Chiefs will still win but only by one score. This means that every possession should count and turnovers could be costly. In the end, it might come down to a huge game-winning drive by Mahomes and a field goal by Harrison Butker or a big stop by the defense.

With that result, Kansas City will pressure the Buffalo Bills in the final two weeks of the season, making it one of the most exciting endings in recent memory.