The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, but their defense was still not up to the same level it once was.

Part of the reason why the Chiefs defense faltered last season was due to their defensive line. In particular, Frank Clark, a multi-time Pro Bowler, did not live up to his potential last year. It was so bad, in fact, that he revealed that head coach Andy Reid talked to him about it. Here’s what the two talked about.

“It was flat out, ‘I know the type of player you are. You know the type of player you are. You didn’t show that this season.’ Flat out. I understand that. Coach Reid, we’re very real. . . . We relate perfectly fine with each other… In some people’s opinions, that’s average. That’s an average year. I watch average players get five sacks in a year, but to my standard, that’s not good enough. And obviously to my (Chiefs) coaches, and I appreciate them for that, holding me to that standard.”

Andy Reid has always been one of the most outspoken coaches in the NFL. If he feels like you’re underperforming, he’ll tell it your face. Clark had an okay season last year, recording 4.5 sacks. However, the Chiefs did not sign Clark to be an “okay” player: they needed him to be the dominant force he once was.

With a full offseason to recover, the Chiefs are looking to reclaim their past glory. They missed out on a chance at earning another Super Bowl win last year. Can they rectify the mistakes of last season?