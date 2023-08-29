Don't rule Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney out of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season just yet. Toney, who went under the knife in the offseason after suffering a torn meniscus injury in training camp, has a chance to appear in the Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Sep. 7, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Once he is healthy and ready to go, Toney will be among the top options downfield for Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Even if Toney doesn't make it back to active duty in time for the start of the regular season, Mahomes would still be left with a talented group of receivers to help Kansas City's passing attack. For one, Mahomes still have the ever-reliable and star tight end Travis Kelce as a weapon.

Kadarius Toney arrived in Kansas City in the middle of the season in 2022 via a trade from the New York Giants. Toney signed a four-year deal with the Giants worth $13.7 million in 2021, a contract that also came with a fifth-year option, so the latest he can be a free agent will be at the end of the 2025 NFL campaign.

In seven games with the Chiefs last season, Toney collected 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions. He proved himself as an important weapon for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in which he scored a touchdown in the final quarter and also had a memorable 65-yard punt return.