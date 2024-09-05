Excitement is high for Thursday night's NFL season-opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Taylor Swift initially stole the show with her entrance before the game. However, just before kickoff something else stole the show. With rain pouring in Kansas City, lightning also struck which led to an image that went viral, via NBC Sports.

The lightning may end up impacting the game. Rich Eisen of NFL Network shared a report on the situation.

“With lightning flashing, the Chiefs and Ravens just ran off the field with fans now heading out of their seats. Have no idea how this affects the start time of tonight’s game. Rain supposed to stop within the hour,” Eisen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ravens-Chiefs game officially delayed

The game ended up getting delayed by 20 minutes, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Update: Kickoff is now scheduled for 8:40 pm ET, per the broadcast,” Rapoport wrote on X, as the game was originally scheduled to start at 8:20 PM EST.

The inclimate weather was obviously far from ideal. Nevertheless, it does appear that football will be played on Thursday night between the defending champion Chiefs and the Super Bowl hopeful Ravens.

All eyes will be on star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the game. Both players are two-time MVP Award winners who may end up competing for the award once again in 2024. Mahomes posted a hype video on Thursday morning, as he is clearly prepared for the new campaign.

The 2024 NFL season will certainly be thrilling to follow without question. It is difficult to think of a better matchup than the Chiefs and Ravens to kick things off. Of course, both teams probably would have preferred for better weather. Nevertheless, they will be ready to go regardless.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the game will begin at 8:40 PM EST.